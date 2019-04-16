Eric Scott’s grilled beer can chicken

Spring has sprung, and that means it’s time to fire up the grill.

Beer can chicken has been around for decades, but the key to this simple and easy meal is in the rub. You can buy commercially available rubs, but the one I’m showing you today is so easy to make, and it will add a rich savory flavor to your chicken you’ll want to use it on everything.

What makes a beer can chicken so delicious is the fact that it steams from the inside, while roasting on the outside. The result is a moist and flavorful chicken with a crispy and delicious skin.

You can use whatever beer you like. Just make sure you take a few sips out of the can before you cook, so the beer doesn’t bubble over.

I use a baking sheet wrapped in foil to rest the chicken on during cooking instead of placing the chicken directly on the grill. This helps to prevent flare ups, and allows you to leave the chicken to roast to perfection. Roast for about an hour for a 4- to 6-pound chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s made.

Shopping List:

4 to 6 pounds oven-roasted whole chicken (rinse in cold water and pat dry)

Rub:

3 tbsp Herbs de Provence

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp fresh pepper

2 tbsp sea salt

1 tbsp smoked paprika (or more to taste)

