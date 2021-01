The sign says it all.

Please party responsibly, tonight.

Don't drink and drive. It sounds trite, but it's true.

Find space on a couch.

Get a room.

Call for a ride (Uber and Lyft will have a BIG night).

New Jersey's men and women in BLUE will be looking out for YOU.

Take it easy...be SAFE.

You've made it through everything that happened in 2020.

Don't be a part of the statistics quoted tomorrow morning, 1-1-21.

Make it a SAFE, Happy and Prosperous 2021.