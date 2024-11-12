Don’t cash that check! More problems with ANCHOR rebates — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Wildfire dangers continue to worsen in New Jersey with at least six major fires this week, including one that killed a high school senior just over the border in New York.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford is 10% contained after burning over 3,000 acres in New Jersey and New York State as of Monday morning, according to the N.J. Forest Fire Service.

Two residential structures are threatened in New Jersey with another eight structures in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District state park in danger.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson made a trip to a local New Jersey target store, delighting shoppers over the weekend.

Johnson has been on a press tour, with two big movies hitting theaters this month.

The beloved actor announced his team had gifts to hand out while taking photos and greeting the crowd at the Clifton store.

New Jersey is on pace in 2024 to easily surpass the number of road fatalities recorded in 2023.

As of Monday, 581 people had lost their lives on New Jersey's roads, as a result of 550 fatal crashes, according to New Jersey State Police data.

On the same date last year, the fatality count was 508, as a result of 481 fatal collisions.

"We need to remember that these are not numbers, these are people," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "We need to have less people dying unnecessarily on our roadways."

A 19-year-old from New Jersey died in a horrific crash on Route 78 in Pennsylvania early Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call about Ciarra Sanchez's cell phone sending a ping from the same location for about two hours.

When troopers went to the origin of the ping, they found her vehicle at 1:40 a.m. about 100 feet off the highway after crashing into a concrete overpass support in Upper Saucon Township.

There's another hiccup affecting New Jersey residents as the state attempts to distribute property tax relief payments to every household that deserves one.

Now some New Jersey taxpayers are being told to return their ANCHOR check without depositing or cashing it.

The newest issue is being blamed on a "technical error."

