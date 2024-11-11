Cops follow 2-hour cell ping, find NJ teen dead in horrific crash
🚨A phone belonging to a teen was pinging from the same spot for 2 hours
🚨PA State Police found her crashed SUV
🚨She was pronounced dead at the scene
A 19-year-old from New Jersey died in a horrific crash on Route 78 in Pennsylvania early Monday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call about Ciarra Sanchez's cell phone sending a ping from the same location for about two hours.
When troopers went to the origin of the ping, they found her vehicle at 1:40 a.m. about 100 feet off the highway after crashing into a concrete overpass support in Upper Saucon Township.
ALSO READ: Local state of emergency in NJ as wildfire danger could worsen
Pronounced dead at the scene
The engine of the Honda CRV was pushed up against the firewall of the engine with damage to all the doors. Firefighters entered the SUV through the rear driver-side window and pronounced Sanchez dead.
The Lehigh County Coroner determined the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as accidental.
An investigation by State Police in ongoing into what caused Sanchez to veer off the roadway.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Ocean County Veterans Day Parade 2024
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
11 chain restaurants we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5