Cops follow 2-hour cell ping, find NJ teen dead in horrific crash

🚨A phone belonging to a teen was pinging from the same spot for 2 hours

🚨PA State Police found her crashed SUV

🚨She was pronounced dead at the scene

A 19-year-old from New Jersey died in a horrific crash on Route 78 in Pennsylvania early Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call about Ciarra Sanchez's cell phone sending a ping from the same location for about two hours.

When troopers went to the origin of the ping, they found her vehicle at 1:40 a.m. about 100 feet off the highway after crashing into a concrete overpass support in Upper Saucon Township.

Pronounced dead at the scene

The engine of the Honda CRV was pushed up against the firewall of the engine with damage to all the doors. Firefighters entered the SUV through the rear driver-side window and pronounced Sanchez dead.

The Lehigh County Coroner determined the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as accidental.

An investigation by State Police in ongoing into what caused Sanchez to veer off the roadway.

