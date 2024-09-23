Deadly weekend at the Jersey Shore — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

A green burial at Steelmantown Cemetery, Woodbine, NJ (Steelmantown Cemetery) A green burial at Steelmantown Cemetery, Woodbine, NJ (Steelmantown Cemetery) loading...

WOODBINE — Have you ever thought about giving your loved one a green or a natural burial?

There is a cemetery in Cape May County that specializes in these types of burials which offer a beautiful and environmentally-friendly way to memorialize someone.

A green or natural burial means no embalming is used. There are no concrete vaults, no outer burial containers, and no upright monument that is polished or set in concrete.

NJ job applicants given a big leg up with this new proposal

Canva Canva loading...

Are you wasting your time applying for jobs that have already been filled?

A proposed New Jersey law aims to give applicants a lot more power during their job search.

Critics of the measure say it would just add an unnecessary burden for businesses.

The Assembly Labor Committee approved a measure on Monday that requires employers to do the following when looking for job applicants with a public posting:

Bud McCormick/Townsquare Media illustration Bud McCormick/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the water at unguarded beaches as a high risk of rip currents is expected to continue through the weekend.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department warned Thursday that no lifeguards are on duty at many shore beaches during the week. Two officers had to be rescued as they were assisting a swimmer in distress Thursday afternoon, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Princeton police warned about a scam in which the recipient of an email is threatened to have their internet search history revealed unless a large amount of crypto cash is sent.

The email sometimes includes a picture of the recipient’s home which police say is actually from Google Street View.

Here's how to protect yourself.

Rosana Rodriguez (Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home/Google Maps) Rosana Rodriguez (Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home/Google Maps) loading...

NEWARK — A Bloomfield woman is dead after a shooting at a corner store in North Jersey this past week.

Prosecutors said Newark police found the 26-year-old victim around 8:45 p.m. at a "supermarket" on the 300 block of South 7th St. Wednesday night.

The only place in the area that fits that description is the Sidi Supermarket corner grocery store, or bodega.

Within 15 minutes, she was declared dead despite the efforts of first responders.

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Great day trip just over the river from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.