‘Stay out and stay alive’ — September warning for NJ beaches

🌊 The ocean will be rough all weekend at the Jersey Shore

🌊 Ocean County sheriff's officers had to be rescued Thursday

🌊 'Stay out and stay alive' advises Seaside Heights lifeguard Capt. Rob Carroll

Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the water at unguarded beaches as a high risk of rip currents is expected to continue through the weekend.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department warned Thursday that no lifeguards are on duty at many shore beaches during the week. Two officers had to be rescued as they were assisting a swimmer in distress Thursday afternoon, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

The water has been rough all week at the Jersey Shore thanks to a coastal storm system that brought very little rain to New Jersey but is still spinning just to the east, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"A persistent on-shore breeze keeps pushing water toward Jersey Shore beaches," Zarrow said.

Coastal flooding is also a concern through this weekend, according to Zarrow. Widespread minor to moderate category flooding of tidal waterways may occur during each high tide cycle through Monday.

"This is known as 'sunny day flooding' because water inundation occurs despite pleasant, dry weather conditions," Zarrow said.

Rip current danger Rip current danger (National Weather Service) loading...

Not the weekend to go in the water

Photojournalist Ryan Mack, who normally takes pictures and videos of rescues for the website Jersey Shore Fire Response, was the hero on Thursday afternoon when he spotted someone in trouble off Seaside Park.

Mack told The Scoop he was following up on several calls he heard on police radio. He grabbed his gear and ran over the dunes to get to the man.

Seaside Heights will have approximately 20 lifeguards on duty Saturday and Sunday on both sides of the pier with the intention of keeping people out of the water which even the best of swimmers can get in trouble in, according to Lifeguard Capt. Rob Carroll. His motto in these conditions is "Stay out and stay alive."

"What we try to do is just go and talk to them and let them know that they can enjoy the beach and have fun on the beach. This is not going to be the weekend to be going in the water," Carroll said.

ALSO READ: Seaside Park police officer dives in to save a swimmer

Warning sign in Bradley Beach Warning sign in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

