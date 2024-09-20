Imagine you've had a long day at work and when you finally get home you need a break. So why not a quick trip to the beach and a short dip in the ocean? Of course, the lifeguards have already gone home for the season but the ocean looks calm enough.

Last Friday a man took the chance for a quick swim and got himself in trouble. Thankfully, his distress calls were immediately noticed by Seaside Park Police Officer Dakota Giglio and Officer Bryan Urspruch. Officer Giglio also serves with the Jackson Township Police Explorers helping young people ages 14-20 take the first step toward being a police officer.

Dakota and Bryan did not hesitate after spotting the man in danger. They bolted toward the ocean, ran in, and swam out to the man. And even though he was much bigger than Dakota, she was able to muster her strength and skill and get the man to safety.

Seaside Park Officers Dakota Giglio and Bryan Urspruch (Seaside Park Police Department Facebook Page)

Officer Dakota Giglio and Officer Bryan Urspruch are our well-deserved Blue Friday honorees for today. They represent the best of what our local police have to offer the community: integrity, courage, strength, and a commitment to run toward danger to save complete strangers.

Thank you, Officer Dakota Giglio and Officer Bryan Urspruch.

Blue Friday is brought to you by our good friends at VCSsoftware.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

