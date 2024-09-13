Hightstown, NJ police save chocking baby — WATCH body cam video

We've all had that fear. Your child stops responding because something is stuck in their throat. What do you do?

A couple of months ago a young mom in Hightstown kept her calm as her baby started choking with an object stuck in the baby's throat. She immediately called 9-1-1.

Hightstown police officers Kenneth Larsen and Daniel Abbatemarco responded to the call about the choking baby on March 31. Body cam footage shows them arriving and approaching a crying woman and a choking baby when Officer Larsen takes the baby and performs the infant Heimlich maneuver.

(Screen grab from Hightstown Police Officers Save Choking Baby video on YouTube from PoliceActivity)

A few minutes later, the object is dislodged from the baby’s throat and the baby starts to cry.

Thanks to the quick response and immediate action, the baby is going to be ok.

A couple of takeaways here. First, thanks to the training and cool-headed response from the officers, tragedy was avoided. Second, parents should learn the infant Heimlich in case they end up being the last line of defense for their baby.

Thank you to all the officers in the Hightstown PD especially officers Larsen and Abbatemarco for saving the day.

