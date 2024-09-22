🔴 Woman killed at corner store

🔴 Identified as 26-year-old from Bloomfield

🔴 Shooting remains under investigation

NEWARK — A Bloomfield woman is dead after a shooting at a corner store in North Jersey this past week.

Prosecutors said Newark police found the 26-year-old victim around 8:45 p.m. at a "supermarket" on the 300 block of South 7th St. Wednesday night.

The only place in the area that fits that description is the Sidi Supermarket corner grocery store, or bodega.

Within 15 minutes, she was declared dead despite the efforts of first responders.

Sidi Supermarket in Newark

The woman has been identified as Nakiyyah Blue, of Bloomfield, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

No arrests had been announced as of Sunday morning. An investigation is underway but authorities haven't released any more information.

Anyone with a tip relevant to the investigation can reach the ECPO at 877-847-7432.

Fatal shootings at NJ bodegas

While not common, shootings at bodegas in New Jersey are also not unheard of.

A longtime bodega owner in Camden was shot to death in 2022 just days before his wedding. The father of four was remembered as a kind and humble man.

Prosecutors charged two men in connection with the shooting.

In 2023, two men standing outside a Newark bodega were killed in a drive-by shooting. Witnesses said the shooters left in a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

