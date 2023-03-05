🚨 Two people were killed in a shooting in Newark Saturday

🚨 Witnesses reportedly saw the suspects flee in a dark-colored vehicle

🚨 Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward

NEWARK — Two people including a Carteret man are dead after a shooting in Newark's Central Ward early Saturday evening.

Gunfire erupted outside a corner grocery store at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Spruce Street around 5 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Newark police found two men at the scene.

One, who authorities have not identified yet, was suffering from bullet wounds and died at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Newark police respond to a shooting 3/4/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Newark police respond to a shooting 3/4/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

The other victim has been identified as 35-year-old Sajade Nichols, of Carteret. Nichols died from his wounds at University Hospital shortly before 6 p.m.

Tenants living in the apartments above Lopez Groceries reportedly told TAPinto Newark that the shooter or shooters rapidly sprayed a hail of bullets.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that whoever opened fire fled in a dark-colored Mercerdes-Benz. The four-door vehicle had temporary tags.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office's tipline at 1-877-847-7432.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.