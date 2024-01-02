Deadliest time to be on the road — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Nearly 690 lives lost should never be seen as good news.

But the number of fatal crashes and road fatalities did decrease in 2022, according to statistics released in late 2023 by the New Jersey State Police.

Canva Canva loading...

There's another glimmer of hope for breweries in New Jersey that are wondering how to move ahead with operations in 2024.

There may be a last-minute effort in Trenton to once again advance legislation that would scrap a list of restrictions related to events and food at craft beer taprooms.

Immigration Migrant Families NYC AP loading...

Hundreds of migrants have been arriving in New Jersey by bus from the U.S./Mexico border.

The busses came from Texas and Louisiana.

Gov. Phil Murphy has been silent about the arrivals and what New Jersey is doing about it.

Merry the cat (Marcia Sandford Fishkind via Facebook) Merry the cat (Marcia Sandford Fishkind via Facebook) loading...

NEWARK — A cat rescued in North Jersey on Christmas Day will have a second chance at finding a loving family in the new year.

Merry nearly starved to death after getting her head stuck in a jar in Irvington. She was rescued outside of a home on Hennessy Place by a group of people including Long Island resident John DeBacker on Christmas morning.

George Mandarakas George Mandarakas (Trenton, MI police) loading...

A New Jersey man was arrested in Michigan on Christmas Day and charged with planning the kidnapping of an ex-girlfriend.

George Mandarakas, 36, of Randolph began dating the Trenton, Michigan woman while she attended Notre Dame in 2019, according to the federal court affidavit. When she found out this October that Mandarakas was lying about his age, she ended their relationship and wanted no further contact with him.

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.