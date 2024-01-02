Deadliest time to be on the road — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ The deadliest hour, day, and month on New Jersey's roads
Nearly 690 lives lost should never be seen as good news.
But the number of fatal crashes and road fatalities did decrease in 2022, according to statistics released in late 2023 by the New Jersey State Police.
⬛ Want more fun at breweries? NJ may get a last-minute law
There's another glimmer of hope for breweries in New Jersey that are wondering how to move ahead with operations in 2024.
There may be a last-minute effort in Trenton to once again advance legislation that would scrap a list of restrictions related to events and food at craft beer taprooms.
⬛ Busloads of migrants arrive in New Jersey
Hundreds of migrants have been arriving in New Jersey by bus from the U.S./Mexico border.
The busses came from Texas and Louisiana.
Gov. Phil Murphy has been silent about the arrivals and what New Jersey is doing about it.
⬛ Cat rescued on Christmas from head stuck in jar up for adoption
NEWARK — A cat rescued in North Jersey on Christmas Day will have a second chance at finding a loving family in the new year.
Merry nearly starved to death after getting her head stuck in a jar in Irvington. She was rescued outside of a home on Hennessy Place by a group of people including Long Island resident John DeBacker on Christmas morning.
⬛ Feds: Family thwarts NJ man's attempt to kidnap ex in Michigan
A New Jersey man was arrested in Michigan on Christmas Day and charged with planning the kidnapping of an ex-girlfriend.
George Mandarakas, 36, of Randolph began dating the Trenton, Michigan woman while she attended Notre Dame in 2019, according to the federal court affidavit. When she found out this October that Mandarakas was lying about his age, she ended their relationship and wanted no further contact with him.
