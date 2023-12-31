☑️ George Mandarakas' girlfriend ended their relationship when she found he lied about his age

☑️ He drove to her hometown in Michigan to get her back and propose, records show

☑️ A tracking device was found planted on the bumper of her car

A New Jersey man was arrested in Michigan on Christmas Day and charged with planning the kidnapping of an ex-girlfriend.

George Mandarakas, 36, of Randolph began dating the Trenton, Michigan woman while she attended Notre Dame in 2019, according to the federal court affidavit. When she found out this October that Mandarakas was lying about his age, she ended their relationship and wanted no further contact with him.

After receiving "numerous" texts and phone calls from Mandarakas she agreed to meet him in a park in the city just south of Detroit on Oct. 1 where she reiterated that did not want to see him. When she walked away Mandarakas blocked her path as she walked to her vehicle, according to the affidavit. He grabbed the vehicle as she drove away and ran after her for a short distance.

On Nov. 22, Mandarakas showed up at a salon and proposed to her. The same night Mandarakas showed up at a tavern where she was with friends who confronted him and told him to leave. The woman wondered how he knew where she was as they had no contact since the park incident, according to the affidavit.

Map showing Randolph, NJ and Trenton, Michigan Map showing Randolph, NJ and Trenton, Michigan (Canva) loading...

Friend warns ex-girlfriend

Mandarakas continued sending messages to the woman that stated he would not stop until she took him back and they got married, according to the affidavit. Mandarakas also sent the woman gifts that included a laptop, old clothing and a Christmas card.

An old friend of Mandarakas' contacted the woman and told her he started making comments about a podcast that featured an interview with a man who kidnapped his girlfriend and took her to Mexico, which concerned him, according to the affidavit.

Mandarakas told his friend that if he could not be with his ex then no one could, according to the affidavit.

A private detective who was a family member of Mandarakas' ex-girlfriend suggested searching her car for a possible tracking device. One was found taped to the inside of the bumper on the driver's side, according to the affidavit.

The family drove her car to a church parking lot on Christmas Day as a decoy and notified police. After Mandarakas entered and exited the church a police officer noticed Mandarakas circling the vehicle. He ran from the officer and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

Tracking device found on Michigan woman's car, according to an affidavit Tracking device found on Michigan woman's car, according to an affidavit (US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan) loading...

Map, supply list, weapons found inside vehicles

A search of Mandarakas' rented car found a large quantity of US and Canadian currency, multiple cell phones, an additional Spytec GPSmagnetic tracking device, a map of times and distance to sail from Florida to Cuba, and a map to sail from New Jersey to Morocco, court records showed.

Also found was a supply list to include supplies for water, food, antibiotics and information on changing his name.

Police also found Mandarakas' car with New Jersey plates that contained a firearm, ammunition, handcuffs, rope, a knife, a stun gun, field dressing kit and a tarp, according to the affidavit.

Mandarakas faces a federal attempted kidnapping charge and is being held at the Livingston County Jail in Michigan.

Mandarakas began to cry during a federal court appearance Friday as he told a judge he would miss his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter after being ordered to remain behind bars, according to the Detroit News.

Mandarakas' LinkedIn page listed him as leading corporate fundraising for Notre Dame, according to the News. Mandarakas is not currently listed on the university website. New Jersey 101.5 could not locate the Linkedin page.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2023 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow