NEWARK — A cat rescued in North Jersey on Christmas Day will have a second chance at finding a loving family in the new year.

Merry nearly starved to death after getting her head stuck in a jar in Irvington. She was rescued outside of a home on Hennessy Place by a group of people including Long Island resident John DeBacker on Christmas morning.

Now the fortuitous feline is up for adoption through Brick City Kitties Rescue in Newark, rescue founder and president Barbara Carney said. She's been microchipped, spayed, vaccinated, and tested.

In the meantime, Merry is being fostered by one of her rescuers.

Merry the cat (Marcia Sandford Fishkind via Facebook)

The rescued cat is estimated to be around one-and-a-half years old.

"She's been through an ordeal," Carney said. The experience roaming Irvington's streets has made Merry a little nervous but Carney expects that to be temporary. "She's super sweet. Loves to be held."

Tragically, Carney said Merry's willingness to be touched by people means she had probably been part of a litter and was abandoned — a situation the rescue encounters commonly in cities and urban areas.

How to adopt Merry

Carney said they want to find Merry a forever home so she isn't abandoned again.

Rescuers save Merry in Irvington on Christmas (Facebook)

"It's a commitment," Carney said. She added that the rescue would help her new family with cat food and litter if needed.

If someone is interested in adopting Merry, the best way to apply is by filling out an application on the Brick City Kitties Rescue website at www.brickcitykittiesrescue.org.

