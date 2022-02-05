Craig Allen’s Random Photos from Everyday NJ Life

There's a BIG world around us...how much of it do you really see in your daily life?
How much of it goes by...unnoticed?
As I've been saying for years, I always have my camera with me.
Everything from "commonplace"...
... to something that tickles my "funnybone," is fair game.
And, it's been a while since I just...looked through my phone...and shared with you:
Please stand, and salute...
Then, there's...
...BIG mushrooms.
And even a BIG "bug."
And, the "big screen."
Maybe you'd like to put...
...the recliner in front of the TV. I'm just saying.
Speaking of trash...
...used masks are (still)...
...everywhere.
Seen in Asbury Park......
...and just a few blocks in...
Back at work, the first time I passed the re-stocked vending machine...
...I could swear that the bag said "EFFIN' Cookies" (see the Smurf reference at the top of the article, just for fun).
Meanwhile, down the hallway...
In one's travels...at work...at home...
...and at play, there's lots of "stuff" going on.
Take notice.
Camera phones make it a whole lot easier to "document."
Until the next "random" time:
Do you want more "Jersey" photos?
