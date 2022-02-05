Craig Allen’s Random Photos from Everyday NJ Life

There's a BIG world around us...how much of it do you really see in your daily life?

How much of it goes by...unnoticed?

My camera looks like a cassette. (Craig Allen photo) SMILE. My camera looks like a cassette. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

As I've been saying for years, I always have my camera with me.

"Bambi" is...everywhere, and afraid of no one. (Craig Allen photo) "Bambi" is...everywhere, and afraid of no one. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Everything from "commonplace"...

Seen in Princeton. Give me a bowl. (Craig Allen photo) Seen in Princeton. Give me a big bowl. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

... to something that tickles my "funnybone," is fair game.

And, it's been a while since I just...looked through my phone...and shared with you:

Careful...you may find yourself in the "hot seat." (Craig Allen photo) Be kind...be careful...or you may find yourself in the "hot seat." (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Please stand, and salute...

I like this big flag in Manville. (Craig Allen photo) I like this big flag in Manville. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Then, there's...

Are the Smurfs home? (Craig Allen photo) Are the Smurfs home? (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...BIG mushrooms.

Is this mantis...praying? (Craig Allen photo) Is this mantis...praying? (Craig Allen photo) loading...

And even a BIG "bug."

"Outdoor TV," 1990's style. (Craig Allen photo) "Outdoor TV," 1990's style. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

And, the "big screen."

Maybe you'd like to put...

It's just a reach, from the chair, to the trash. (Craig Allen photo) It's just a short reach from the chair to the trash. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...the recliner in front of the TV. I'm just saying.

Speaking of trash...

Please dispose of, properly. (Craig Allen photo) Please dispose of it properly. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...used masks are (still)...

It's cute...Ho-Ho-Ho...but, it's still trash. (Craig Allen photo) It's cute...Ho-Ho-Ho...but, it's still trash. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...everywhere.

Seen in Asbury Park......

Please. (Craig Allen photo) Please. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...and just a few blocks in...

You have been warned. (Craig Allen photo) You have been warned. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Back at work, the first time I passed the re-stocked vending machine...

Look again. (Craig Allen photo) Look again. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...I could swear that the bag said "EFFIN' Cookies" (see the Smurf reference at the top of the article, just for fun).

Meanwhile, down the hallway...

Fail. (Craig Allen photo) Fail. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

In one's travels...at work...at home...

I have lots of pictures of my niece Emily's dog, Olive. (Craig Allen photo) I find that I have lots of pictures of my niece Emily's dog, Olive. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...and at play, there's lots of "stuff" going on.

Take notice.

Camera phones make it a whole lot easier to "document."

Until the next "random" time:

This "cap" says it all. (Craig Allen photo) This "cap" says it all. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Do you want more "Jersey" photos?

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks.