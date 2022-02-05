Craig Allen&#8217;s Random Photos from Everyday NJ Life

Craig Allen’s Random Photos from Everyday NJ Life

The latest in "outdoor facilities." (Craig Allen photo)

There's a BIG world around us...how much of it do you really see in your daily life?

How much of it goes by...unnoticed?

SMILE. My camera looks like a cassette. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

As I've been saying for years, I always have my camera with me.

"Bambi" is...everywhere, and afraid of no one. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

Everything from "commonplace"...

Seen in Princeton. Give me a big bowl. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

... to something that tickles my "funnybone," is fair game.

And, it's been a while since I just...looked through my phone...and shared with you:

Be kind...be careful...or you may find yourself in the "hot seat." (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

Please stand, and salute...

I like this big flag in Manville. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

Then, there's...

Are the Smurfs home? (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...BIG mushrooms.

Is this mantis...praying? (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

And even a BIG "bug."

"Outdoor TV," 1990's style. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

And, the "big screen."

Maybe you'd like to put...

It's just a short reach from the chair to the trash. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...the recliner in front of the TV. I'm just saying.

Speaking of trash...

Please dispose of it properly. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...used masks are (still)...

It's cute...Ho-Ho-Ho...but, it's still trash. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...everywhere.

Seen in Asbury Park......

Please. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...and just a few blocks in...

You have been warned. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

Back at work, the first time I passed the re-stocked vending machine...

Look again. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...I could swear that the bag said "EFFIN' Cookies" (see the Smurf reference at the top of the article, just for fun).

Meanwhile, down the hallway...

Fail. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

In one's travels...at work...at home...

I find that I have lots of pictures of my niece Emily's dog, Olive. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

...and at play, there's lots of "stuff" going on.

Take notice.

Camera phones make it a whole lot easier to "document."

Until the next "random" time:

This "cap" says it all. (Craig Allen photo)
loading...

Do you want more "Jersey" photos?

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season

A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

Filed Under: Craigs posts, Newsletter, Weekends
Categories: Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top