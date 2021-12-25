Craig Allen’s ‘Christmas Birthday, Birthday Christmas’

"This was going to be for your birthday...but we didn't have enough Christmas presents for you...so...NOW, it's for Christmas."

The Christmas Birthday boy...many years ago. (Craig Allen photo archives)

Those were tough words for a small child. And, yes, my parents (and grandparents, etc) kept a strict gift count. Figures, right?

This one is mine, too. (Craig Allen photo)

And...why is it that everyone gets to open gifts on MY birthday, but I don't get to open any gifts on THEIR special day?

This is a question that every kid with a "Christmas Birthday" eventually gets to.

Blowing out the candles, on my 14th birthday. (Craig Allen photo archives)

I was no exception.

I believe that it was around my 8th or 9th birthday that my parents came up with a temporary solution: the "HALF birthday."

On June 25th that year, I was given a present (a typewriter...MANUAL), and a cake.

And, the day was all mine.

Once.

I tried (really hard) to forget that my father had just had a "birthday party" 5 days before.

Fast Forward...to NOW:

Like fellow Christmas Birthday friends (Happy Birthday to Christine and Jill)...

...I've gotten over it.

I have....REALLY.

And, I certainly don't tack a "half" onto the total birthdays that I've..."experienced."

12-25-02...celebrating my birthday at NJ101.5 for the first time. (Craig Allen photo archives)

In truth, I'm in age-denial.

It must be...all mine. (Craig Allen photo)

TOTALLY.

"Jingle Bell Rockin'" my Birthday/Christmas 2018 Radio T-shirt. (Diana Gebbia photo)

11 last minute gift ideas for those 'C-List' people in your life C-List people are not necessarily less important. Think acquaintances, or people that you deal with fairly regularly in your life that you want to show some appreciation for around the holiday season, but not your immediate or extended family.

If you still have to cram in some Christmas shopping for some of these C-Listers, below are ten gift ideas called in by NJ101.5 listeners:



9 things New Jersey wants for Christmas