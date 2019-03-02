On a cold, snowy day (or night), what you want...what you NEED...is a bowl or mug of hot soup!

Mmmmmm....bacon! (Craig Allen photo)

I'm one of those guys that says: " Everything is better with bacon! "

Including soup!

This soup is delicious ...hearty and warm...and easy to make! So, here you go:

6 slices of bacon (or MORE, because more is just BETTER!)

1 & 1/2 t olive oil

1/2 C chopped onion

1/2 C chopped carrots

1 stalk celery, chopped

4 C chicken broth

4 C cubed potatoes

1/8 t cayenne pepper

1/2 C shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 t salt

Cook bacon til crisp. Remove.

Sauteing carrots and onions. Celery is added next! (Craig Allen photo)

Add olive oil to pan, and saute the onions, carrots, and celery, til onions are brown.

In big soup pot, add chicken broth and potatoes, and the sauted vegetables.

Add pepper.

Bring to a boil.

The Bacon Soup is simmering! (Craig Allen photo)

Reduce heat, and simmer til potatoes are tender. About 10-15 minutes.

Stir in cheese, and let melt.

Add bacon.

Ladle the soup in a bowl or mug, and enjoy!

NOTE: Since some people either don't like cheese, or are lactose intolerant, I omit the cheese, and let people sprinkle the cheese over their soup, if they want!

To steal a very famous line from a New Jersey-based company...this bacon soup is:

" Mmmmm...Mmmmm...Good !"