Craig Allen helps you turn your pumpkin into Pumpkin Pie

Now that Halloween has passed...

Are there really a few pumpkins "left" over at this time? (Craig Allen photo).

...what do you do with "decorative" pumpkins...

Full bins of pumpkin goodness! (Craig Allen photo).

...that you didn't carve?

"I am the Great Pumpkin!" Or..."Not just another pretty face in the crowd." (Craig Allen photo).

After all the FUN...

...turn your uncarved, leftover pumpkin into FOOD!

BEHOLD: Homemade Pumpkin Pie , start to finish!

Cut into a manageable size, and scoop out the "guts." (Craig Allen photo).

Cut the pumpkin into halves, and then quarters, and scoop out the seeds, and the "stringy stuff."

Throw out the the stringy stuff and the seeds, too...or you can clean and bake the seeds, and then enjoy them as a healthy snack!

Fitting raw pumpkin chunks in double boiler. (Craig Allen photo).

As you can see, cut them into small pieces...so they fit into the double boiler.

Pumpkin chunks steaming. (Craig Allen photo).

Steam them in a double-boiler, on the stove, for about 30 minutes, or until the pumpkin is soft, and separates from the skin.

A bowl of softened, scooped-out pumpkin "glop." (Craig Allen photo).

Use a spoon, or an ice cream scoop, to carefully remove the pumpkin "meat" from the skin.

Pumpkin skins, ready for the trash...or the compost pile! (Craig Allen photo).

Throw away the pumpkin skins!

Puree the soft pumpkin. (Craig Allen photo).

Puree the pumpkin "Glop." A hand blender works best. You want a smooth consistency.

Here's everything you'll need...except the pumpkin "glop!" (Craig Allen photo).

Now mix the pie contents! (See above photo) To 3 cups of the pumpkin "glop , " add:

1C sugar

1.5 t ground cinnamon

1 t ground cloves

1 t ground allspice

1/2 t ground ginger

1/2 t salt

4 large eggs

1 can evaporated milk

1/2 t vanilla

Mix well with a blender! Or, is that...blend well with a mixer?

A whir of speed...and that's the slowest setting! (Craig Allen photo).

Anyway...you're ready for the next step!

Use a prepared crust, or your favorite pie crust recipe...here's mine:

Homemade Pie Crust

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cups butter (melted)

1/3 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

If this pie crust recipe looks familiar...its the same one that I use when making my homemade Apple Pie.

Combine crust ingredients, and roll out (thin) with a rolling pin. Makes top and bottom pie crust for 9 inch pie pan. By the way: You won't need a top crust for your pumpkin pie...

Ready to pour? (Craig Allen photo).

Pour filling/pumpkin "batter" into pie crust.

This "watery" pie is ready for the oven! (Craig Allen photo).

I found that this recipe makes 2 pies. And, don't worry. The "mix" is very watery...it will all bake off.

Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then turn the heat down to 350, and bake for another 45 to 60 minutes, or (longer) until a toothpick or knife, inserted in the center, comes out clean.

This pie is DELICIOUS! (Craig Allen photo).

Let cool a few minutes, then ENJOY!

Its a slice of totally home made pumpkin pie! (Craig Allen photo).

DELICIOUS! Enjoy all by itself...or with some ice cream, or...

...with a little something extra! (Craig Allen photo).

Please note...Unless you have processed a very small pumpkin, you will have more than 3 cups of pumpkin to show for all your work.

Ready for the freezer! It keeps a long time! (Craig Allen photo).

Put the leftover "glop" in freezer bags...and you'll be able to make home made pumpkin pies all your round! Frozen "Glop" in freezer bags will last for up to a year.

Hmmm....

Its the "Big Joe" of pumpkins... "Livin' LARGE!" (Craig Allen photo).

I wonder...how many cups of pumpkin "glop"...or, how many pies would this one make?

I'm sure that the world will never know.