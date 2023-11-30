Congestion pricing details revealed — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

We now know how much New Jersey drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan below 60th street.

It's a lot.

Gov. Phil Murphy promises a lawsuit to try and stop it.

There's a new push to protect New Jersey's youth from the potential dangers lurking on social media platforms.

But critics of the aggressive effort claim it steps on residents' rights and can be particularly harmful to certain demographics.

Newly introduced legislation from Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, tasks social media companies with ensuring that their users are at least 18 years old — whether they're already on the platform or are looking to create an account.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Thieves tried to break into over two dozen cars parked outside hotels on Thanksgiving.

Parsippany police spokesman Remo D’Alessandro told News 12 there were 20 attempted or successful burglaries at vehicles at the Sheraton, four at the Hyatt House, and another four at the Holiday Inn and Suites.

Two BMWs were stolen from residences on Cherry Lane and Sedgewick Drive on Sunday, D’Alessandro said.

Two Piscataway residents have been charged in connection with an alleged romance scam that targeted a 74-year-old man.

Authorities learned about the malicious online activity after the victim had already taken his own life.

Chinagorom Onwumere, 34, and Salma Abdalkareem, 27, are each charged with extortion, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, criminal impersonation, and theft over $60,000.

Just in time for the holidays, McDonald’s is bringing back adult Happy Meals.

Last year, the fast-food chain allowed adults to relive that childhood memory of opening a Happy Meal to see the surprises inside, with its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration was made exclusively for McDonald’s fans. Inside the box was one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy.

