For those who never grew up, McDonald’s in NJ has adult Happy Meals

Just in time for the holidays, McDonald’s is bringing back adult Happy Meals.

Last year, the fast-food chain allowed adults to relive that childhood memory of opening a Happy Meal to see the surprises inside, with its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration was made exclusively for McDonald’s fans. Inside the box was one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy.

This year, McDonald’s is working with another artist.

The Kerwin Frost Box, a one-of-a-kind global collaboration with artist and lifelong McDonald’s fan Kerwin Frost, will launch Dec. 11.

What is in the adult Happy Meal?

The Kerwin Frost Box will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, French Fries, a soft drink, and a special McNugget Buddy collectible.

“Growing up in Harlem, New York, Kerwin found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration. So, it was only right for McDonald’s to bring back the Buddies, and through them, introduce fans to “Frost Way,” where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are,” according to the release.

The Buddies, with mix-and-match outfits, are inspired by Frost’s childhood experiences and the belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves.

Meet the Buddies

There are six buddies available in the collection. Which one will be in your adult Happy Meal?

Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, you can catch Kerwin adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern, but nice advice.

Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block. Everyone in Frost Way knows and loves him, plus he gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and turn any frown upside down with a wave of a wand and a tilt of a crown.

BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things, and techno music. He’s low-key nervous, but always cool under pressure.

Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken, yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, Darla runs the local McDonald’s in Frost Way, where she’s employee of the month, every month.

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988 as part of a limited-time Happy Meal featuring 10 different collectibles. They’re best known for their wacky adventures and personalities, wild imaginations, and interchangeable outfits.

Kerwin Frost and McDonald's will also release a limited edition of merchandise, including Fry Guy shoes.

