Careful where you leave your car in NJ: Thieves strike parking lots

🚨The vehicles were parked at three hotels in Parsippany on Thanksgiving

🚨Two more BMWs parked at home were also burglarized

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Thieves tried to break into over two dozen cars parked outside hotels on Thanksgiving.

Parsippany police spokesman Remo D’Alessandro told News 12 there were 20 attempted or successful burglaries at vehicles at the Sheraton, four at the Hyatt House, and another four at the Holiday Inn and Suites.

Two BMWs were stolen from residences on Cherry Lane and Sedgewick Drive on Sunday, D’Alessandro said.

D’Alessandro told News 12 that one suspect was arrested.

Windows were broken in some cases to get into the vehicles, D’Alessandro told NorthJersey.com.

The hotel made an attractive target for car thieves because it was the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to D'Alessandro. He advised hotel guests to take valuables out of their vehicle or to hide them.

D’Alessandro on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Bills to fight car theft

Gov. Phil Murphy signed several bills in July to strengthen the penalties for car thefts.

One bill made the use of master keys that allow a fob to unlock and start up a vehicle. Another made the crimes of theft of a motor vehicle and receiving it separate statutory charges.

The bills also took away the assumption of a pre-trial release for repeat offenders.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt