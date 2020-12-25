Christmas lights in the rest of Craig Allen’s neighborhood
Each year, my neighbors "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" try to outdo each other with their Christmas lights displays.
It's a "friendly competition." All in good fun.
I've been writing about these 2 displays, and posting pictures here at NJ1015.COM for years.
But, I don't want you to think that these are the only Christmas displays in my neighborhood.
Bob and Pat don't have the colorful lights market "cornered."
Merry Christmas, New Jersey.