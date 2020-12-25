Christmas lights in the rest of Craig Allen’s neighborhood

(Craig Allen photo)

Each year, my neighbors "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" try to outdo each other with their Christmas lights displays.

It's a "friendly competition." All in good fun.

Click here, to see their jolly displays.

I've been writing about these 2 displays, and posting pictures here at NJ1015.COM for years.

But, I don't want you to think that these are the only Christmas displays in my neighborhood.

Bob and Pat don't have the colorful lights market "cornered."

Merry Christmas, New Jersey.

 

