Popular teacher in Cherry Hill gets prison for sex with male student

An former Camden Catholic High School female teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a teen student multiple times, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer.

Bridget Sipera, of Cherry Hill, pleaded guilty to third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced on Friday.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested in August after the unidentified young man went to police with details of the encounters, which started when he was 17.

The sexual assaults continued for more than a year, from January 2019 through March 2020, in various locations, including the teacher's car, according to the criminal complaint, as previously reported by 6ABC Action News.

Sipera once was voted the school’s “coolest teacher” in a 2013 Facebook poll as cited by Cherry Hill Courier Post, and also had been the girls' lacrosse coach.

She was fired after her arrest.

Sipera also must also forfeit her teaching license and credentials, register under Megan’s Law, undergo lifelong supervised parole, and have no contact with the teen or his family, as part of her sentencing agreement.

