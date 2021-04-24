The top high schools in NJ for SAT scores

What's a "good" SAT score?

According to the College Board, a combined Reading & Writing and Math score of 1250 means the test taker outperformed nearly 80% of other test-takers.

Data released this month by the state Department of Education shows that 28 high schools in New Jersey in the 2019-2020 school year averaged a composite score of at least 1250.

Of course, the SAT is not what it used to be.

Last year, Rutgers University and other schools made the SAT and the alternative ACT optional for students applying for admission because of the pandemic. But a growing number of schools are doing away with the tests altogether.

The College of New Jersey, for example, has made the SAT optional every year. Last year, TCNJ enrollment management vice president Lisa Angeloni said SAT scores don't illustrate a complete picture of individual students.

"There are such differences in high schools and communities, and by using standardized testing, it's not always fair to do that," she told New Jersey 101.5 at the time.

Below are the top high school average. Scroll down to find all high school averages in the state.

Top 28 high school SAT averages in NJ

  • 28

    South Brunswick High School

    Middlesex

    Average combined score: 1251

  • 27

    Glen Ridge High School

    Essex

    Average combined score: 1265

  • 26

    Somerset County Vocational Technical High School

    Somerset

    Average combined score:1273

  • 25

    Morris County School of Technology

    Morris

    Average combined score: 1275

  • 24

    McNair High School

    Hudson

    Average combined score: 1279

  • 23

    Ridge High School

    Somerset

    Average combined score: 1285

  • 22

    Ridgewood High School

    Bergen

    Average combined score: 1287

  • 21

    Tenafly High School

    Bergen

    Average combined score: 1294

  • 20

    Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest

    Bergen

    Average combined score: 1295

  • 19

    John P. Stevens High School

    Middlesex

    Average combined score: 1300

  • 18

    Princeton High School

    Mercer

    Average combined score: 1301

  • 17

    Montgomery High School

    Somerset

    Average combined score: 1320

  • 16

    Communications High School

    Monmouth

    Average combined score: 1330

  • 15

    West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

    Mercer

    Average combined score: 1332

  • 14

    Millburn High School

    Essex

    Average combined score: 1342

  • 13

    West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

    Mercer

    Average combined score: 1345

  • 12

    Academy For Information Technology

    Union

    Average combined score: 1349

  • 11

    Academy For Allied Health Sciences

    Union

    Average combined score: 1351

  • 10

    Marine Academy of Science and Technology

    Monmouth

    Average combined score: 1361

  • 9

    Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

    Bergen

    Average combined score: 1370

  • 8

    Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science

    Monmouth

    Average combined score: 1387

  • 7

    Union County Magnet High School

    Union

    Average combined score: 1413

  • 6

    Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science

    Ocean

    Average combined score: 1416

  • 5

    Middlesex County Vocational Academy Allied Health & Biomedical Science

    Middlesex

    Average combined score: 1438

  • 4

    Biotechnology High School

    Monmouth

    Average combined score: 1473

  • 3

    Bergen County Academies

    Bergen

    Average combined score: 1479

  • 2

    Middlesex County Vocational Academy Math Science & Engineering Technology

    Middlesex

    Average combined score: 1500

  • 1

    High Technology High School

    Monmouth

    Average combined score: 1505

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school

Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.

