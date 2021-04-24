The top high schools in NJ for SAT scores

What's a "good" SAT score?

According to the College Board, a combined Reading & Writing and Math score of 1250 means the test taker outperformed nearly 80% of other test-takers.

Data released this month by the state Department of Education shows that 28 high schools in New Jersey in the 2019-2020 school year averaged a composite score of at least 1250.

Of course, the SAT is not what it used to be.

Last year, Rutgers University and other schools made the SAT and the alternative ACT optional for students applying for admission because of the pandemic. But a growing number of schools are doing away with the tests altogether.

The College of New Jersey, for example, has made the SAT optional every year. Last year, TCNJ enrollment management vice president Lisa Angeloni said SAT scores don't illustrate a complete picture of individual students.

"There are such differences in high schools and communities, and by using standardized testing, it's not always fair to do that," she told New Jersey 101.5 at the time.

Below are the top high school average. Scroll down to find all high school averages in the state.

Top 28 high school SAT averages in NJ