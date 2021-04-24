The top high schools in NJ for SAT scores

What's a "good" SAT score?
According to the College Board, a combined Reading & Writing and Math score of 1250 means the test taker outperformed nearly 80% of other test-takers.
Data released this month by the state Department of Education shows that 28 high schools in New Jersey in the 2019-2020 school year averaged a composite score of at least 1250.
Of course, the SAT is not what it used to be.
Last year, Rutgers University and other schools made the SAT and the alternative ACT optional for students applying for admission because of the pandemic. But a growing number of schools are doing away with the tests altogether.
The College of New Jersey, for example, has made the SAT optional every year. Last year, TCNJ enrollment management vice president Lisa Angeloni said SAT scores don't illustrate a complete picture of individual students.
"There are such differences in high schools and communities, and by using standardized testing, it's not always fair to do that," she told New Jersey 101.5 at the time.
Below are the top high school average. Scroll down to find all high school averages in the state.
Top 28 high school SAT averages in NJ
- 28
South Brunswick High SchoolMiddlesex
Average combined score: 1251
- 27
Glen Ridge High SchoolEssex
Average combined score: 1265
- 26
Somerset County Vocational Technical High SchoolSomerset
Average combined score:1273
- 25
Morris County School of TechnologyMorris
Average combined score: 1275
- 24
McNair High SchoolHudson
Average combined score: 1279
- 23
Ridge High SchoolSomerset
Average combined score: 1285
- 22
Ridgewood High SchoolBergen
Average combined score: 1287
- 21
Tenafly High SchoolBergen
Average combined score: 1294
- 20
Northern Valley Regional High School at DemarestBergen
Average combined score: 1295
- 19
John P. Stevens High SchoolMiddlesex
Average combined score: 1300
- 18
Princeton High SchoolMercer
Average combined score: 1301
- 17
Montgomery High SchoolSomerset
Average combined score: 1320
- 16
Communications High SchoolMonmouth
Average combined score: 1330
- 15
West Windsor-Plainsboro High School SouthMercer
Average combined score: 1332
- 14
Millburn High SchoolEssex
Average combined score: 1342
- 13
West Windsor-Plainsboro High School NorthMercer
Average combined score: 1345
- 12
Academy For Information TechnologyUnion
Average combined score: 1349
- 11
Academy For Allied Health SciencesUnion
Average combined score: 1351
- 10
Marine Academy of Science and TechnologyMonmouth
Average combined score: 1361
- 9
Bergen County Technical High School - TeterboroBergen
Average combined score: 1370
- 8
Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and ScienceMonmouth
Average combined score: 1387
- 7
Union County Magnet High SchoolUnion
Average combined score: 1413
- 6
Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental ScienceOcean
Average combined score: 1416
- 5
Middlesex County Vocational Academy Allied Health & Biomedical ScienceMiddlesex
Average combined score: 1438
- 4
Biotechnology High SchoolMonmouth
Average combined score: 1473
- 3
Bergen County AcademiesBergen
Average combined score: 1479
- 2
Middlesex County Vocational Academy Math Science & Engineering TechnologyMiddlesex
Average combined score: 1500
- 1
High Technology High SchoolMonmouth
Average combined score: 1505