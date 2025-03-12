Wrestler strips and shows his machete at PA store after IRS threat in NJ, cops say

🚨 Charles Hutton, aka Charlie Tiger, threatened an IRS office in Cherry Hill in February

A pro wrestler who threatened a New Jersey IRS office in February waved a machete in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania convenience store and then stripped naked, police said.

Employees at Colwick Business Park fled the offices on Haddonfield Road on Feb. 11 when Charles Hutton showed up with a backpack, wearing a mask, according to Cherry Hill police.

Police dogs did not find any weapons.

He was charged with one count of terrorist threats for the previous threats and one count of harassment for the incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

Hutton, an independent wrestler who fights under the name "Charlie Tiger," showed up at the Sheetz convenience store on March 3 holding a large machete-like knife, according to Lower Allen, Pennsylvania police.

Witnesses told police that Hutton stabbed the ground and charged customers in a threatening manner while yelling and taking off his clothes. He also stabbed a work van, causing over $2,000 worth of damage, police said.

Machete in the parking lot

Police said the machete found on a trash can outside the store matched a picture from Hutton's Instagram page showing him holding a machete in his mouth and fanned out dollar bills. He is standing in front of a car with a license plate frame from a Woodbridge, New Jersey car dealership.

Hutton was issued a summons and charged with simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Pennsylvania court documents show Hutton is a resident of Narberth, Pennsylvania.

