💵 NJ pizza spot closed

💵 Unpaid taxes, sign says

💵 Historical pizzeria name

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A noted local pizzeria has been abruptly closed, with a state notice accusing the spot of unpaid taxes.

DeLorenzo's Pizzeria, at 147 Sloan Ave., has been the newer location of a family-run business rooted in the 1930s.

On Reddit, a user named Anger_Corn joked, “Now it’s a little seizures pizzeria.”

It is not affiliated with any other DeLorenzo’s pizza spots, including DeLorenzo Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.

The notice from the state, dated Tuesday, said it was a seizure of the property over unpaid taxes.

Of the other DeLorenzo’s Pizza locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, “We are ALL blood-related relatives keeping our traditions alive in our own ways. We are however NOT affiliated with any other DeLorenzo's Pizza location,” according to the website for the Sloan Avenue site.

This DeLorenzo's Pizza “has occupied 3 buildings on Hamilton Avenue, two on Hudson Street, one on Broad and Ferry Streets” and a spot in Hopewell inside the food court of Risoldi's Market, before its current address since 2013.

There appeared to be some rumbling of trouble, based on a Facebook post Jan. 24, when DeLorenzo's Pizza wrote "The rumor that Delorenzo’s on Sloan Ave is closing its doors is completely false !!! Case closed!"

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman