Threats spark panic at IRS office in Cherry Hill: Masked man from PA arrested

🚨A man threatened the IRS office in Cherry Hill

🚨Employees started to self-evacuate before police arrived

🚨The man was found to be unarmed

CHERRY HILL — Workers at an IRS office self-evacuated when a man who made earlier threats showed up with a backpack wearing a mask Monday afternoon.

Arriving Cherry Hill police officers helped the workers in the three-story office building in the Colwick Business Park on Haddonfield Road make a safe escape when they arrived around 2:20 p.m. The man, identified as Charles Hutton, who previously lived in Narberth, Pennsylvania, was located unarmed and arrested.

Hutton was charged with one count of terrorist threats for the previous threats and one count of harassment for the incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

Bomb-sniffing K9s cleared the building for all workers to return.

Police did not disclose the nature of any of the threats.

