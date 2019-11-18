Charges: Man lit mattress on fire, attacked police officers

LINDEN — A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police say he lit a mattress on fire and then attacked two responding officers, one of whom was seriously hurt.

Zumana Karamoko is charged with second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, third-degree resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and fourth-degree criminal mischief, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo announced Monday afternoon.

The prosecutor's office also announced that both officers have been released after receiving medical treatment and are recovering.

At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning, police said they responded to the 600 block of Chandler Avenue, after family members had reported to officers that Karamoko was trying to light his home on fire.

Police said the man ignited a mattress and went to leave the house, when he was confronted by police.

The first officer to arrive at the scene was attacked and rendered unconscious by Karamoko, according to Ruotolo, who also said another responding officer was hurt while arresting Karamoko, moments later in the area of East Blancke Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Flames at the home quickly were extinguished by the Linden Fire Department, according to police, who also said the first officer was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The second officer was treated for minor injuries and a third officer was treated for smoke inhalation at separate hospitals, police said.

Karamoko remains in custody pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Linden Police at 908- 474-8537.

Just a day earlier, a different Linden police officer was hurt in an unrelated Saturday night crash. In that accident, police said the officer was responding to a call when his police SUV struck a Toyota Camry. Both drivers were sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where they were treated and released, police said Sunday.

