Linden cop and other driver hurt after police SUV hits car

LINDEN — A police officer was injured when he got into a crash responding to a report of a fight on Saturday night.

The Linden officer's SUV collided with a 2014 Toyota Camry at the intersection of E. Elizabeth Avenue and Bower Street just after 10 p.m., sending both drivers to Newark University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Linden police.

Residents who live near the crash site told RLS Metro Breaking News the police vehicle had its lights and siren on when the crash occurred. A picture of the crash by RLS shows heavy damage to the police SUV's windshield and grill, with both vehicles on the sidewalk.

Police did not release the identities of either person involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Union County Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Linden police asked anyone with information about the crash to is asked to call them at 908- 654-9804.

