NJ man lit fire & seriously hurt police officer, cops say

LINDEN — An officer is seriously hurt, while two others were treated following an encounter with a 23-year-old man who set a mattress on fire, police said.

At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the 600 block of Chandler Avenue, after family members said to police that the suspect was trying to light his home on fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, police did not disclose the male suspect's identity, and would only say he was expected to face charges.

The man ignited a mattress and went to leave the house, when he was confronted by police.

The suspect assaulted one of the officers and ran from the scene, but was caught in the area of E. Blancke Street & Baltimore Avenue, police said.

The fire quickly was extinguished by the Linden Fire Department, according to police, who also said the officer was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A second officer was treated for minor injuries and a third officer was treated for smoke inhalation at separate hospitals, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Linden Police at 908- 474-8537.

