Carjacking thwarted — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

(Jersey Bagel & Food mart via Facebook/Winslow police) (Jersey Bagel & Food mart via Facebook/Winslow police) loading...

WINSLOW — A New Jersey man visiting a local bagel shop had to jump into action to stop his car from being stolen.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Sicklerville, went to Jersey Bagel & Food Mart on Monday morning shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Winslow police.

He parked his car but left it running unattended as he went into the shop on Sicklerville Road.

Rutgers University police vehicle Rutgers University police vehicle (Rutgers University police ) loading...

NEW BRUNSWICK — Two individuals reported being grabbed in intimate areas as they walked near Rutgers University late Monday night.

Rutgers University police said both victims reported that someone had run by and touched them.

The first incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on College Avenue between Seminary Place and Hamilton Street. The second incident was at 11:45 p.m. two blocks away near Hamilton Street and Easton Avenue.

House fire on Conant Street in Hillside 11/21/23 House fire on Conant Street in Hillside 11/21/23 (Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 ) loading...

HILLSIDE — One person is unaccounted for after going back into a burning home to rescue pets early Tuesday morning.

The fire started inside a single-family home on Conant Street around 2 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Keith Ryan.

Flames spread quickly, reducing the home to a pile of burned remains with only two walls left standing.

The fire also torched two cars in the driveway and damaged neighboring structures.

US Russia Two-thirds of the U.S. Senate would have to vote to expel Sen. Bob Menendez in order to remove him.

AP loading...

New Jersey residents don't know much, or anything at all, about two Democrats hoping to take over the seat of embattled New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in 2024, according to a poll released Monday out of Rutgers University.

But the same poll suggests Senate hopefuls Andy Kim and Tammy Murphy are in a better position than the Democratic incumbent, who's facing federal charges of bribery and other serious offenses.

Rutgers U marching band at Macys parade first time ever (credit: Dave Haines via Rutgers University/Eugene Gologursky_Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.) loading...

NEW BRUNSWICK — Excitement has been bubbling for the first-ever appearance of the Rutgers University marching band at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

A year ago, the Marching Scarlet Knights were selected among 10 bands for the iconic 97th annual parade — for the first time in the band's 108-year history.

Security block used by NJ delivery worker you need to know about Very concerning, especially during the holidays. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK! A message to those who hesitate at 4-way stops It shouldn't be that difficult, but yet it is. A brief look at the rules followed by a note for those who don't know what to do at these intersections. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.