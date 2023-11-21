Person missing after returning to massive house fire in Hillside, NJ

🔥The fire started around 2 a.m. on Conant Street

HILLSIDE — One person is unaccounted for after going back into a burning home to rescue pets early Tuesday morning.

The fire started inside a single-family home on Conant Street around 2 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Keith Ryan.

Flames spread quickly, reducing the home to a pile of burned remains with only two walls left standing.

The fire also torched two cars in the driveway and damaged neighboring structures.

House fire on Conant Street in Hillside 11/21/23

Unsafe to go back inside

Ryan told PIX 11 that three residents of the home made it out safely.

The house was determined to be unstable due to the high heat of the fire.

"I was told they went back inside to get the pets and unfortunately that was the last time the person was seen," Ryan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Union Township Fire Department arson unit.

House on Conant Street in Hillside after a fire 11/21/23

