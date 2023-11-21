More groping incidents reported near Rutgers University
🔴The groping incidents happened within two blocks of each other
🔴Both victims are affiliated with Rutgers University
🔴Five groping incidents were reported earlier in November
NEW BRUNSWICK — Two individuals reported being grabbed in intimate areas as they walked near Rutgers University late Monday night.
Rutgers University police said both victims reported that someone had run by and touched them.
The first incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on College Avenue between Seminary Place and Hamilton Street. The second incident was at 11:45 p.m. two blocks away near Hamilton Street and Easton Avenue.
New Brunswick police are investigating both incidents.
Arrest in November
Neither victim was physically injured in either incident and are both affiliated with Rutgers, according to police. No description of the suspect was disclosed by police.
Jose Paulino 2nd, 33, of New Brunswick was charged in five groping incidents over two nights in early November. He was charged with criminal attempt sexual contact.
