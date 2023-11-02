Cops arrest accused pervert targeting women near NJ campus

🚨 A man tried groping 4 women near Rutgers campus

NEW BRUNSWICK — An arrest was made Tuesday in the multiple attempted gropings of women within a 20-minute period near the Rutgers University College Avenue campus Monday night.

Jose Paulino 2nd, 33, of New Brunswick, was taken into custody by Rutgers police after another attempted groping was reported around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Easton Avenue and Hamilton Street.

He was charged with criminal attempt sexual contact.

Paulino is not affiliated with the university but the latest victim was.

Locations of 5 attempted sexual touchings near Rutgers campus in New Brunswick 10/30 and 10/31

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office charged Paulino with criminal sexual contact and harassment for the four Monday incidents that happened between 9 and 9:20 p.m.

The suspect in the case successfully groped two women nut failed two other attempts, police said.

Rutgers police said they would continue to have an increased presence in the off-campus area. They asked anyone in the area at the time to call 848-932-8025.

Rutgers police offered some tips to avoid being a crime victim including:

Immediately reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement

Remaining alert and aware of the people and circumstances around you;

Avoid isolated or dark areas

Walk in groups when traveling during late-night hours

