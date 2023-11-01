TEANECK — A 16-year-old wearing a clown mask stabbed another teen on Halloween night, according to police.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and responded to the Seasons Express store on Cedar Lane.

But the incident occurred a short distance away from the store, police say. The 14-year-old victim from Teaneck was stabbed in his face and his buttocks, on the sidewalk along Garrison Avenue, police say.

Teaneck police were called to Seasons Express on reports of a stabbing on Oct. 31, 2023. Police say the incident occurred a short distance away.

Witnesses described the attacker as a male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a clown mask. Officers relayed that information to surrounding agencies.

Police in Bogota soon identified an individual matching that description near the intersection of Linden Avenue and West Grove Street.

The 16-year-old was taken into protective custody. According to police, a search of the suspect revealed that he was in possession of a knife that was covered in blood.

"At this time, it is not known what, if any, motive there was for the assault," Police Chief Andrew McGurr said in a statement. "Based upon a preliminary investigation, it does not appear the assault was precipitated by any type of confrontation or problem between the involved persons."

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Bergen County officials responded to Garrison Avenue to process and photograph the scene.

The juvenile actor has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

