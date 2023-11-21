History being made by Rutgers at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year
NEW BRUNSWICK — Excitement has been bubbling for the first-ever appearance of the Rutgers University marching band at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
A year ago, the Marching Scarlet Knights were selected among 10 bands for the iconic 97th annual parade — for the first time in the band's 108-year history.
On Thursday, the band’s 360 members will take their places along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, to perform for a crowd of millions — both in-person and watching from home on television.
The band has been receiving donations to help offset the larger expenses of taking part in the festivities.
It’s the first NJ band to march in the parade in more than 20 years, according to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Wiki.
In 2002, the Piscataway High School Superchiefs Marching Band took part in the excitement.
A year earlier in 2001, the Southern Regional High School Marching Band took the trip from Ocean County to midtown Manhattan.
And kicking off the new millennium, the Bergenfield High School Marching Band made its 20th appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2000.
The Bergen County school was a popular participant starting in 1953, appearing multiple times over the decades that followed.
