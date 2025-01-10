Can you really cheat paying tolls? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Temperatures in the air are freezing in New Jersey right now. Don't be tricked into believing everything else is.

The current stretch of frigid temperatures in the Garden State has officials sending out a warning to curious kids and adults alike.

That warning: stay off the ice!

NEWARK — Do you know this man? NJ Transit says a bus driver was assaulted in November and Newark authorities need the public’s help to bring closure to the incident.

City police responded to the area of Lyons Avenue and Parkview Terrace around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 after a report that a female NJ Transit bus driver was slapped by a man, according to the Newark Public Safety.

Read the details of this violent encounter.

MOUNT OLIVE — A frustrating era for the township school district has all but wrapped, as Mount Olive school board members reached a six-figure deal with former Superintendent Robert Zywicki.

Zywicki’s salary and benefits were abruptly suspended in fall 2022 after action from the Mount Olive school board without public explanation.

He then resigned in spring 2023, after filing a whistleblower lawsuit against numerous members of the board and school administration.

Enjoy gas prices where they're at right now in New Jersey.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was just under $2.99, about 7 cents higher than a week ago.

Prices at the pump are following a typical trend of creeping up after a holiday bottom-out. More recently, oil prices have rallied on some optimism over China's fiscal stimulus.

No one likes paying tolls. As long as there have been toll booths, there have been those who scheme ways to avoid paying them.

With the new congestion tolling now in effect in Manhattan, it may be very tempting to try and get around paying the extra $9.

Plenty of products claim to help you do just that, but cops are on to the schemes, and they are watching.

Do any of these products work? Are they legal?

Here is where you can find out.

