Temperatures in the air are freezing in New Jersey right now. Don't be tricked into believing everything else is.

The current stretch of frigid temperatures in the Garden State has officials sending out a warning to curious kids and adults alike.

That warning: stay off the ice!

Seemingly frozen ponds and lakes look appetizing to folks who want to skate or explore. But what looks rock solid on the surface may just be an invitation to any ice death or rescue.

SEE ALSO: What to know about norovirus in New Jersey

"There is no way to judge the strength and safety of ice by looking at it or by the temperature of the day," the East Brunswick Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Fluctuating temperatures, exposure to sunlight, and other factors affect the consistency of the ice."

Ice can be several inches thick in one spot, and just an inch thick 10 feet away, police said.

"Be especially wary of ice covered with snow," officials added. "Snow can hide cracks and weaknesses in open ice."

In general, officials suggest the only guaranteed "safe" skating is at a skating rink. But towns and counties aren't completely anti-skate during the winter; some post signage at a pond or online to let residents know when it's safe to step on the ice for recreation.

In the meantime, parents are being advised to educate their children about the dangers associated with going out on a frozen body of water.

"If you come across someone who has fallen through the ice, call 911," police said online. "Don’t attempt a rescue yourself! If the ice did not support the victim’s weight, it will not support you."

