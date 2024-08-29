Bizarre election fraud in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Monroe Township police responded to a report of a missing child Tuesday night.

After a search of the area, the 4-year-old was found in a pond behind the families home. The child was not breathing

The pond was located about 50-yards from the home's back deck.

This is the 11th drowning of a child in New Jersey since the start of the Summer season.

Trabant University Center at the University of Delaware Trabant University Center at the University of Delaware (University of Delaware) loading...

NEWARK, Del. — A New Jersey woman about to begin her first year at the University of Delaware died after being struck by a speeding motorcycle late Tuesday night.

Newark, Delaware police said a motorcyclist ignored a University of Delaware police officer's order to stop on East Main Street, which runs through the center of the campus. One minute later the motorcycle struck a pedestrian who was inside a crosswalk on West Main Street. The motorcycle continued onto a sidewalk and struck four pedestrians and a light pole.

NJDEP/Canva NJDEP/Canva loading...

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Somerset County authorities are investigating a deadly crash that involved a car in a canal over the weekend.

The prosecutor’s office said that on Saturday, August 24, just before 12:30 p.m., township police received a report from a kayaker who spotted a car submerged in the Delaware Raritan Canal near Canal and Grouser roads.

Officers found damage to the guardrails and several trees when they arrived, and saw the car underwater.

Drunk driving, DUI Canva loading...

Around 1 in 3 fatal crashes involve alcohol but that hasn't stopped thousands of drunk New Jerseyans from getting behind the wheel.

Police throughout New Jersey made 26,447 DUI arrests between July 2023 and June 2024. That's a 1% increase from the same time frame a year earlier, according to recently released municipal court data. The data does not include convictions.

The number of arrests is down compared to before the pandemic.

James Devine (left) faces election fraud charge for work as Lisa McCormick campaign manager (James Devine via Twitter) James Devine (left) was Lisa McCormick's campaign manager in 2021 (James Devine via Twitter) loading...

TRENTON — A Democratic campaign manager from Hunterdon County has pleaded guilty to cheating to get a candidate on the Democratic primary ballot in the governor’s race in 2021.

James Devine was accused of submitting nearly 2,000 made-up names to get Lisa McCormick, his life partner, on the 2021 ballot for the Democratic primary for governor.

The 62-year-old Devine, who lives in Lambertville but spent years as a political operative and local newspaper publisher in Union County, pleaded guilty on Monday in Superior Court in Mercer County to a third-degree offense concerning nomination certificates or petitions.

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The worst and best-behaved dog breeds Here are the five worst-behaved breeds out of the 25 most popular, from fifth worst to the absolute worst. That's followed by the best-behaved breeds among the 25 most popular, from fifth to the absolute best-behaved dog there is. Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.