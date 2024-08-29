Missing child found dead in Monroe, NJ

🚨 Missing child found in Monroe Township pond

🚨 Pond was located behind the family home

🚨 There have been multiple child drowning in NJ this year

A missing child was found dead in a pond behind the families home in Monroe Township, Middlesex County.

On August 27, police received a call about a missing four-year-old.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release police responded at approximately 6:48 p.m. and began a search.

The child's was found in a pond about 50-yards from the back deck of the family residence. The child was not breathing.

Life saving measures were performed at the scene and the child was transported to Princeton Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts are heavy with sorrow as we mourn this tragic loss," Prosecutor Ciccone and Monroe Police Chief Griffin Banos said in a joint statement, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police did not release any other details, including the child's gender or the address of the home where the child went missing. We do not know who made the initial call to police or who was supposed to be watching the child when the disappearance occurred.

This is at least the 11th accidental drowning of a child reported in New Jersey since Memorial day.

Anyone who has information regarding this tragedy is asked to call Detective Steven Menhart of the Monroe Township Police Department who can be reached at 732-521-0222 or Detective Stephanie Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office who can be reached at 732 745-3316.

