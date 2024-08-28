Watch out! The most drunk drivers in NJ swerve here

🍺 New Jersey releases new DUI data

Around 1 in 3 fatal crashes involve alcohol but that hasn't stopped thousands of drunk New Jerseyans from getting behind the wheel.

Police throughout New Jersey made 26,447 DUI arrests between July 2023 and June 2024. That's a 1% increase from the same time frame a year earlier, according to recently released municipal court data. The data does not include convictions.

The number of arrests is down compared to before the pandemic.

There were 29,638 arrests for drunk driving between July 2018 and June 2019, the last full recorded period before the pandemic. And that was a slight decrease from the year before.

See below which New Jersey counties had the most drunk driving arrests.

A DUI checkpoint in 2011 (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

What's unchanged is that counties with parts of the Jersey Shore within their borders dominate the top of the list.

This year, shore counties came in first and third.

Atlantic City alone has more DUI arrests than nine counties with 1,127 drivers pulled over. America's playground has more than double any other municipality on the list.

In general, North and Central Jersey have bigger populations and more DUI arrests. But there are significant outliers.

A DUI flyer from the NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (Canva)

Hamilton in Mercer County, which has a population of over 91,000, recorded 343 arrests for drunk driving. Bridgeton's population is less than a third the size of Hamilton's but had more arrests at 427.

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.

