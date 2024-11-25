Best (and worst) times to travel for Thanksgiving — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ Garbage trucks burn in fire at Jackson, NJ waste business
JACKSON — Investigators have figured out what caused a fire at an Ocean County demolition and waste disposal business this past week, according to officials.
The blaze broke out at H&D Rosetto on Edison Avenue in Jackson late Wednesday night, according to the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department.
Here's what caused that massive blaze.
⬛ Daycare evacuates 59 kids as Bayonne, NJ fire destroys apartments
BAYONNE — Authorities are investigating a fire that has destroyed several apartments and forced nearly five dozen children to evacuate.
The blaze on Avenue C in Bayonne broke out around 11:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.
Plumes of smoke were coming from an apartment bedroom above a pharmacy, authorities said. Flames spread to at least two other buildings.
A daycare facility remains closed today due to the fire damage.
⬛ NJ mom gives birth to beautiful baby on Garden State Parkway
The baby is beautiful. Click to see photos
UPPER TOWNSHIP — As Bruce Springsteen might sing, she was "born on the GSP."
A Jersey girl entered the world just north of Exit 20 near Seaville on the Garden State Parkway, according to Seaville Fire Rescue.
The expectant couple called 9-1-1 for help on the side of the parkway around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. They had been trying to make a 50-minute drive to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, 6abc Philadelphia reported.
The baby is beautiful. Click to see photos
⬛ Driving for Thanksgiving? Here are the best times to hit the road
It’s going to be another busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season.
For the first time this year, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before (Nov. 26) and the Monday after (Dec. 2) Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers, said Tracy Noble, a spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Here are the best and worst times to travel.
⬛ Stormy weather for Thanksgiving?
Two storm systems will be moving into New Jersey this week.
One of these systems could bring some nasty weather for the upcoming holiday.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the weather could impact holiday travel.
Here is what you need to know about the systems that are headed our way.
Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & NJ's odds for 2024
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
Best Mexican restaurants in NJ, according to residents
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.