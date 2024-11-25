Best (and worst) times to travel for Thanksgiving — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Garbage trucks burn in Jackson (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Garbage trucks burn in Jackson (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

JACKSON — Investigators have figured out what caused a fire at an Ocean County demolition and waste disposal business this past week, according to officials.

The blaze broke out at H&D Rosetto on Edison Avenue in Jackson late Wednesday night, according to the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Here's what caused that massive blaze.

Bayonne daycare fire (CBS New York/Smile of a Child via Facebook) Bayonne daycare fire (CBS New York/Smile of a Child via Facebook) loading...

BAYONNE — Authorities are investigating a fire that has destroyed several apartments and forced nearly five dozen children to evacuate.

The blaze on Avenue C in Bayonne broke out around 11:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Plumes of smoke were coming from an apartment bedroom above a pharmacy, authorities said. Flames spread to at least two other buildings.

A daycare facility remains closed today due to the fire damage.

Baby on born the Garden State Parkway (6abc Philadelphia/Google Maps) Baby on born the Garden State Parkway (6abc Philadelphia/Google Maps) loading...

The baby is beautiful. Click to see photos

UPPER TOWNSHIP — As Bruce Springsteen might sing, she was "born on the GSP."

A Jersey girl entered the world just north of Exit 20 near Seaville on the Garden State Parkway, according to Seaville Fire Rescue.

The expectant couple called 9-1-1 for help on the side of the parkway around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. They had been trying to make a 50-minute drive to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, 6abc Philadelphia reported.

The baby is beautiful. Click to see photos

Canva Canva loading...

It’s going to be another busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season.

For the first time this year, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before (Nov. 26) and the Monday after (Dec. 2) Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers, said Tracy Noble, a spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Here are the best and worst times to travel.

Snow in Mount Olive 11/22/24 Snow in Mount Olive 11/22/24 (Tri State Scanner News) loading...

Two storm systems will be moving into New Jersey this week.

One of these systems could bring some nasty weather for the upcoming holiday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the weather could impact holiday travel.

Here is what you need to know about the systems that are headed our way.

loading...

