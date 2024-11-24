NJ mom gives birth to beautiful baby on Garden State Parkway

🔴 Baby girl born on the Garden State Parkway

UPPER TOWNSHIP — As Bruce Springsteen might sing, she was "born on the GSP."

A Jersey girl entered the world just north of Exit 20 near Seaville on the Garden State Parkway, according to Seaville Fire Rescue.

The expectant couple called 9-1-1 for help on the side of the parkway around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. They had been trying to make a 50-minute drive to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, 6abc Philadelphia reported.

Within minutes, Upper Township EMS and Seaville Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Allegretto were at the scene.

Joanna Elswick with her new daughter Amelia (6abc Philadelphia)

Mother Joanna Elswick had her feet up on the dashboard of their vehicle and was having contractions, Allegretto said to 6abc.

They quickly realized there was no time to make it to the hospital.

At 9:19 p.m. on Nov. 21, the baby girl made her way to freedom in the car.

Amelia Charlotte (6abc Philadelphia)

Once her daughter had been born, first responders took Elswick and the girl to the hospital in an ambulance.

Father James Marsden said to 6abc that his "amazing" daughter was happy and healthy.

Her name is Amelia Charlotte.

