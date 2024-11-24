Garbage trucks burn in fire at Jackson, NJ waste business

🚒 Garbage trucks catch fire in Jackson

JACKSON — Investigators have figured out what caused a fire at an Ocean County demolition and waste disposal business this past week, according to officials.

The blaze broke out at H&D Rosetto on Edison Avenue in Jackson late Wednesday night, according to the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Garbage trucks burn in Jackson (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)

Firefighters found four dump trucks at the site fiercely burning. They spent two hours working to put out the flames before the job was done.

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious, according to Jackson Public Safety Director Joseph Candido and police chief Matthew Kunz.

One of the trucks had a mechanical issue and caught fire, Candido said. The flames spread to the other trucks.

No one was at the business when the fire started.

Earlier this month, a Brick Township man was charged with arson in connection with a 350-acre wildfire in Jackson.

The Shotgun Wildfire started on Nov. 6 at the Central Jersey Rifle Range. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the blaze was started by a dragon's breath shotgun round.

READ MORE: Fiery shotgun round started Jackson, NJ wildfire, cops say

