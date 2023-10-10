Bedbugs spoil NJ honeymoon — NJ Top News

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

New Jersey is praying for friends and family still in Israel and those being held hostage after the attack by Hamas that killed nearly 700 people in Israel, including at least 11 Americans.

Temple B’nai Jeshurun in the Short Hills section of Millburn hosted the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ Solidarity with Israel Rally with over 2,000 in attendance.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers and won the giant prize.

The winning numbers announced Monday night are: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings.

When you win the Powerball jackpot with an annuity jackpot of over a billion dollars what’s the first thing you should do?

“The first thing you need to do is shut up,” Toms River certified financial planner LouScatigna told New Jersey 101.5.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A husband and wife were met with painful bites and infested sheets when they tried to celebrate their first night together as a married couple at a Somerset County hotel, according to a lawsuit.

The couple claims bedbugs swarmed them in bed at the Marriott hotel in Somerset on Davidson Road

A 17-year-old Hackettstown girl was one of two teens who died in separate crashes in New Jersey this weekend.

Washington Township police said the teen died following a crash around 2:25 a.m. Saturday with a utility pole on Flocktown Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another accident, one of the victims of a horrific triple fatal crash early Saturday morning has been identified as a Lacey High School student.

