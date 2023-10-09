Bedbugs crash newlyweds’ first night at NJ hotel, lawsuit says

💍 A couple was getting into bed for the first time as a married couple

💍 They found countless bedbugs crawling in their sheets

💍 The couple suffered "severe pains" from the bites, a lawsuit said

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A husband and wife were met with painful bites and infested sheets when they tried to celebrate their first night together as a married couple at a Somerset County hotel, according to a lawsuit.

The couple claims bedbugs swarmed them in bed at the Marriott hotel in Somerset on Davidson Road.

The bugs "feasted" on the couple, leaving them with countless painful bite marks all over their bodies, the suit said.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial. It blames the hotel chain for assigning the couple a room that was infested with bedbugs.

Bedbugs infest wedding night

Emmanuel and Edith Ansah got married in their hometown of Woodbridge, Virginia on Oct. 1, 2021.

Together, the newlyweds came up to New Jersey as part of their honeymoon. They wanted to see parts of the Garden State and New York City so they booked a room at the Marriott in Somerset.

They arrived and checked in around 12:45 a.m. early on the morning of Oct. 2, 2021, then went straight into bed, according to the lawsuit.

Within just a couple of hours, the couple realized they were each feeling sharp pains and bites all over their bodies, the suit said.

When they turned on the lights, they saw rashes from the bites covering their skin and the swarm of bedbugs that had caused the rashes in the sheets, the lawsuit said.

The couple left immediately, the suit said, but not before taking video and photos of the infestation. They cut their honeymoon short and went straight home.

Along with the painful skin rash, the married couple was also left with trouble sleeping, anxiety, and panic attacks, according to the lawsuit.

An attorney for the Ansah family and Marriott did not immediately respond to media requests Monday afternoon.

