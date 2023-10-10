Powerball jackpot soars to 2nd biggest ever

💲 Powerball soars to one of the biggest jackpots in U.S. history

💲 35 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner

💲 What to do if you win the big jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has soared to the second biggest jackpot in U.S. history.

There have now been 35 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.

Wednesday night's jackpot is now an estimated $1.73 billion.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and a red Powerball 14.

According to lottery officials, Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest jackpot in U.S history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022.

A single winning ticket for the $1.73 billion dollar prize is worth an estimated cash payout of $756.6 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

