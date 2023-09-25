Powerball jackpot grows to 4th largest ever

💲 The Powerball jackpot has been growing for weeks

💲 Monday's jackpot is now the 4th biggest in the game's history

💲 What was the biggest jackpot ever won in New Jersey?

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since July 19.

With no one winning the top prize again on Saturday, the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is now $785 million.

Powerball/Townsquare Media illustration Powerball/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

A single winning ticket would have the option of a cash payout of $367 million, before taxes.

Even though Saturday's drawing produced 1.5 million winning tickets, including three million dollar winners, there have now been 28 consecutive drawings without a top jackpot winner.

The $785 million top prize now ranks as the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history. The three biggest jackpots all topped one billion dollars.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

(Wesley Williford at Frank Taylor Real Estate Inc via Zillow/Powerball logo/Townsquare Media illustration) (Wesley Williford at Frank Taylor Real Estate Inc via Zillow/Powerball logo/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

💲 $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022

💲 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016

💲 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023

💲 $785 Million (est.) – Sept. 25, 2023

💲 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019

💲 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017

💲 $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023

💲 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021

💲 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021

💲 $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018

Biggest jackpot in New Jersey

The biggest jackpot in New Jersey history was won on March 30, 2018. 47-year-old Richard Wahl of Vernon had the single winning ticket for a $533 million jackpot.

NJ Mega Millions Winner Announced (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

At the time, that was the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

As more state's have joined multi-state lottery games like Powerball and Mega Millions, the jackpots have gotten bigger.

Wahl's win now ranks 22nd in terms of size.

Shortly after winning the jackpot, Wahl moved to Florida.

5 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery While lottery games are mostly about luck, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning!

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]

These Are The Steps Experts Say To Take If You Win The Lottery After getting over the initial shock, Moneycrashers.com says you should do these things immediately if you win the lottery!

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom