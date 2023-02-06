1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

Powerball/Townsquare Media illustration

💲💲 Powerball soars to 5th largest jackpot

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey

💲💲 The next drawing is tonight

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing.

Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket is worth $1 million.

The million-dollar winning Powerball ticket from Saturday was bought in Middlesex County at  Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown.

It has now been 33 straight drawings, dating back to November, without a jackpot winner.

Tonight's $747 million grand prize would allow the winner to cash out with $403.1 million, before taxes.

This is now the fifth-biggest Powerball jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest jackpot in the history of U.S. lotteries.

Your chance of hitting that jackpot is about 1-in-292,201,388.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

