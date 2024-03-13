Don’t play the lottery if you’re not ready to win

As the saying goes, you can't win if you don't play. The real question is, do you really want to win an amount of money that no matter what you may think, will irreversibly change your life?

Today, you're working a job making a decent wage to afford the mortgage on your 4-bedroom home and tomorrow you've got the money to pay off the mortgage and buy a castle, a private jet, and a multimillion-dollar yacht complete with a crew.

What would that be like? How many friends would expect a payout? How many relatives, whom you haven't seen in years, would show up asking for a handout? Would you always be the guy that picks up the tab when out to dinner?

More importantly, with great wealth comes a great risk. There are plenty of people who would like to take what other people have, so security becomes a very important factor.

We had a caller, Eric in Flemington who actually works for a guy who won $300 million. The big takeaways included the rush of people asking him for money, the need for a security team when he went on vacation and the fact that the lottery team told him to take the cash and NOT the payout as over the 30 years, the system will likely be broke and not pay up.

For me, I work hard but my motivation comes from a desire to have a good lifestyle and accomplish something. I'm not interested in the life of a guy worth a half-billion dollars, I'd rather win the $134,000 from the Jersey Cash 5.

How about you?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

