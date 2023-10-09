Two NJ teens die in separate weekend car crashes

🔴 A Hackettstown teenager hit a utility pole early Saturday

🔴 A Lacey High School student was among 3 deaths in Lakewood crash

A 17-year-old Hackettstown girl was one of two teens who died in separate crashes in New Jersey this weekend.

Washington Township police said the teen died following a crash around 2:25 a.m. Saturday with a utility pole on Flocktown Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page organized by her employer, Stella G's restaurant, identified the girl as Isabella Todaro, a senior at Hackettstown High School who was less than a month from her 18th birthday. The fund is intended to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Community grieves for Hackettstown teen

Although school is closed for Columbus Day on Monday, grief counseling will be available at the school for staff and students.

“I don’t know the Todaro family, but I spoke to Hackettstown Mayor DiMaio earlier and he tells me that the family is devastated and that they are an amazing family that loves their town,” Washington Township Mayor Matt Murello wrote on his Facebook page.

A candlelight vigil for Isabella is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the field next to the Hatchery Hill School in Hackettstown, according to a News 12 report.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church on Main Street in Hackettstown from 2 to 6 p.m. A memorial service follows at the church.

at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave and Cedar Bridge Ave in Lakewood 10/7/23 at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave and Cedar Bridge Ave in Lakewood 10/7/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

One of three Lakewood crash victims identified

One of the victims of a horrific triple fatal crash early Saturday morning has been identified as a Lacey High School student.

"It is with sadness that I inform you that we tragically lost a high school student on Saturday. We ask that you keep the family and all involved in your thoughts and prayers," Superintendent Vanessa R. Pereira said.

Three people died following a crash on New Hampshire and Cedar Bridge avenues in Lakewood early Saturday morning, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

A 2009 Honda Accord with four passengers traveling eastbound on Cedar Bridge failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection and hit a 2008 Dodge truck around 2:20 a.m.

The Dodge rolled over and split in two while the Honda kept going and hit a metal traffic signal pole and was also cut in half.

Under New Jersey's graduated driver's license rules, drivers under the age of 18 may not drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they have been granted a work or religious exemption.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

